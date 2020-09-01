Arkansas state health leaders hosts testing sites at universities; cases drop again

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) -

Arkansas health leaders turned their attention in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 to the state’s main universities.

The governor announced an update on the state’s progress Tuesday in Little Rock .

Gov. Hutchinson Briefing Arkansas' governor updates the state on latest cases of COVID-19 | WATCH LIVE HERE Posted by KY3 on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Health leaders have set up testing sites this week at the University of Arkansas, Arkansas State University and the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The state reported 222 cases of COVID-19 from campuses around the state. The University of Arkansas is averaging around 50 new cases a day.

Health leaders reported 273 new cases of COVID-19 around the state Tuesday. Despite the lower numbers, deaths rose by 17. The state tested fewer patients Monday than any other day in August with just 3,530 tests.

