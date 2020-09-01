Advertisement

Arkansas state health leaders hosts testing sites at universities; cases drop again

The governor announced an update on the state’s progress Tuesday in Little Rock.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) -

Arkansas health leaders turned their attention in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 to the state’s main universities.

Health leaders have set up testing sites this week at the University of Arkansas, Arkansas State University and the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The state reported 222 cases of COVID-19 from campuses around the state. The University of Arkansas is averaging around 50 new cases a day.

Health leaders reported 273 new cases of COVID-19 around the state Tuesday. Despite the lower numbers, deaths rose by 17. The state tested fewer patients Monday than any other day in August with just 3,530 tests.

