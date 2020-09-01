Baxter County, Ark. authorities identify victim of drowning in Norfork Lake

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) -

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office identified the body of a man found in the Pigeon Creek area of Lake Norfork on August 29.

Investigators identified the body Andrew Cunningham, 43, of Cotter.

Acquaintances of the victim spoke with Investigators and assisted in the identification process. The autopsy report has not yet been finalized, however there is no indication that any kind of foul play was involved in the death. The case will remain open awaiting further findings from the completed autopsy.

