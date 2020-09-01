Advertisement

Christian County Health Department reports 52 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

Christian County Health Department, Ozark, MO
Christian County Health Department, Ozark, MO(Ozark, MO)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -

The Christian County Health Department is reporting 52 additional cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

Health leaders say it brings the total to 728 cases since the pandemic. They are currently monitoring 289 active cases. Of those total cases, 434 of them happened in August.

With the significant increase in the number of cases over the past two days, the health department is in the process of reaching out to a large number of positive cases. As a reminder, our nursing staff and contact tracers are working as quickly as possible to reach out to each positive case and their known contacts.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

· Fever or chills

· Cough

· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

· Fatigue

· Muscle or body aches

· Headache

· New loss of taste or smell

· Sore throat

· Congestion or runny nose

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home and seek medical attention.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Contact tracing as important a part of school preparation as masks, social distancing

Updated: 1 hour ago
You've probably heard about all the safety measures schools are using during the pandemic from masks to social distancing to keeping students from sharing supplies and having them bring their own water bottles. But contact tracing is also an important part of the new duties of a school district.

News

Dallas County health officials share the process of positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
The Dallas County Health Department posted a list of 17 steps on its Facebook page about the process of getting test results back

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered Storms Through Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Storms with damaging winds are likely.

News

How schools are contact tracking amid the coronavirus crisis

Updated: 1 hours ago
Joe Hickman reports.

Latest News

News

Early voting location changes from Baxter County Courthouse to nearby church

Updated: 1 hours ago
Caitlin Sinett reports.

News

After school programs like Boys and Girls Club adapt to virtual learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
Classes are back for Springfield students even after several changes had to be made for the fall school year. After School programs had to do the same.

News

Springfield Public Schools releases possible exposures at one elementary school

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Springfield Public School District released a possible exposure notice after an individual associated with an elementary school tests positive for COVID-19.

News

Parents demanding answers after lawsuit filed against Camdenton R-3 School District

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

University of Arkansas reports 151 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson earlier Monday said he believed the state’s colleges had a good plan in place to continue in-person instruction if students follow the guidelines.

News

Two more lawsuits filed against Camdenton School District over alleged mishandling of former janitor’s sexual misconduct

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
Two more lawsuits have been filed against the Camdenton School District, this time in federal court.