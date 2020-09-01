Christian County Health Department reports 52 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -

The Christian County Health Department is reporting 52 additional cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

Health leaders say it brings the total to 728 cases since the pandemic. They are currently monitoring 289 active cases. Of those total cases, 434 of them happened in August.

With the significant increase in the number of cases over the past two days, the health department is in the process of reaching out to a large number of positive cases. As a reminder, our nursing staff and contact tracers are working as quickly as possible to reach out to each positive case and their known contacts.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

· Fever or chills

· Cough

· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

· Fatigue

· Muscle or body aches

· Headache

· New loss of taste or smell

· Sore throat

· Congestion or runny nose

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home and seek medical attention.

