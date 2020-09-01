Advertisement

City of Lake Ozark looks to add four new tornado sirens

By Andrew Havranek
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Right now, there are only two tornado sirens operated by the City of Lake Ozark. One is along the Bagnell Dam Strip at the Fire station. The other is at Fire Station 3 on Welsh Road.

That leaves a lot of area uncovered.

”This is a high priority item related to lives, and lives could be lost with existing gaps,” said Lake Ozark Assistant City Administrator, Harrison Fry. “That’s just not something we’re comfortable with.”

Areas of this map in green and yellow show current coverage by a tornado siren. The blue and red areas show coverage by four proposed new sirens.
Areas of this map in green and yellow show current coverage by a tornado siren. The blue and red areas show coverage by four proposed new sirens.(KY3)

A map, drawn by Miller Companies, who was hired to do a planning study, shows there are six areas where a tornado siren can be heard. Those are marked in green, with yellow being a fringe area. The four areas not covered by the city’s sirens are covered by Ameren and Osage Beach.

The blue and red areas are the four proposed locations for new sirens: Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Osage National Golf Course, The Lions Club, and a second siren on Welsh Road.

“In the event of a severe storm, you need to have as many people informed as possible, as quickly as possible," Fry said.

The city said there is grant money it can try to get to help pay for the new sirens.

”Anything related to disaster relief or emergency management has a lot of funds available for that,” Fry noted. “So, we hope to be able to use that, especially given how significant these gaps are at the moment.”

The city hopes to get grants for all four locations, but will look for other funding options if that isn’t possible.

There is no timeline on when the tornado sirens will be purchased or installed, so in the meantime, residents are encouraged to download the KY3 First Alert Weather App.

