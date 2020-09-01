Contact tracing as important a part of school preparation as masks, social distancing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Republic School District informed parents on Sunday that an after-school employee at McCulloch Elementary School and a student at the high school had tested positive for COVID-19. According to the district both the student and employee were asymptomatic and wore a mask while at school but everyone that was exposed in those two cases had been contacted individually and been told to self-isolate or quarantine.

That’s why contact tracing has become an important part of every school district now. The ability to identify those who have come in close contact with potential COVID patients is critical to preventing the virus from spreading in places with large numbers of people who are in close proximity to each other.

In many schools the need for instant access to contact tracing means each teacher putting together seating charts for their classrooms and assigning each student the same seat.

“You have kids sit in the same place every day so if you have a child that has become positive then you know who on either side of that child you need to quarantine and monitor for symptoms,” explained Katie Towns, Springfield-Greene County’s Assistant Health Director.

At Republic High School there are electronic seating charts for every different class a student is in during their seven-period-day ready to use if someone comes up positive.

“With that information we also go to the class and physically measure to insure that we’re getting everybody that’s within that six-foot radius,” said Republic High School Principal John Thompson.

Of course at the secondary school level students don’t remain in the same class all day and Thompson said it would be difficult to make that change.

“That was actually one of the things we discussed but at the high school level we have certain classes that we offer that do not allow those groups of students to be on the same pathway,” Thompson explained. “So being able to schedule those appropriately throughout the day was just an impossible task. We also have students who go to OTC or have a hybrid schedule where they’re seated for three hours and online for the rest of the day.”

And the biggest challenge in school as far as students moving around?

“The lunchroom is definitely the most difficult to deal with,” Thompson answered.

The high school (with an enrollment over 1,300) has added more space and more lunch periods to cut down on the number of students in the cafeteria at one time.

“There’s not a seating chart,” Thompson said. “But we have asked them to sit in the same location every day so it’s consistent with who they’re sitting by on a daily basis. We have expanded our number of lunch periods which has in effect reduced the number of students in each lunch by 125 kids. So our max capacity right now to be socially-distanced at three-feet-apart is about 340 students in our cafeteria.”

While schools have been planning their strategies well before the semester started, it is definitely a new and difficult challenge.

“We have been working closely with them for several months on this and they’ve done extensive amounts of work to put really good processes in place,” Towns said. “They’re taking on the role of doing some of this contact tracing as an extension of the health department. They are adding capacity which is a huge help in controlling disease. So you might hear from the school district if your child has been exposed and I would ask that people take that as if it’s a phone call from the health department because they are working that closely with us. And we want you to know you will be notified if your child has been within six-feet for more than 15 minutes of a child who was positive. Just because a case has been detected in a school that your child attends does not necessarily mean that your child was exposed and considered a close contact.”

“The value of education is so important and having to weigh that with health concerns is just a task that’s monumental,” Thompson said. “It’s a tough line to walk.”

But Towns said so far, even though it’s only been a short time, Greene County overall has done pretty well.

“We are encouraged that we haven’t had that many cases under the age of 18,” she said.

