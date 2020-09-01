Advertisement

Dallas County health officials share the process of positive COVID-19 cases

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) -

Local health departments have been working non-stop for six straight months to test patients, and track down who they came in contact with. The Dallas County Health Department said they’re doing their best to keep community members at ease while waiting for their test results.

“If you want a baked potato you put it in the microwave and you get it in a few minutes. That doesn’t happen with lab results,” said Dallas County Health Department director, Cheryl Eversole.

Director, Cheryl Eversole posted a list of 17 steps on the departments Facebook page about the process of getting test results back.

”You can get samples run and results the same day or if it’s sent to the east or west coast it’s 3 or 4 days. It just depends on how fast the sample gets to the lab and how busy the lab is to run the sample and then to get the reports out,” said Eversole.

She’s hoping to get testing supplies shipped to her office to speed things up.

”Just trying to express we’re doing all we can to get those results out the quickest we can,” said Eversole.

They expect a busy Fall, too, when they start giving flu shots.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Contact tracing as important a part of school preparation as masks, social distancing

Updated: 1 hour ago
You've probably heard about all the safety measures schools are using during the pandemic from masks to social distancing to keeping students from sharing supplies and having them bring their own water bottles. But contact tracing is also an important part of the new duties of a school district.

News

Christian County Health Department reports 52 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
With the significant increase in the number of cases over the past two days, the health department is in the process of reaching out to a large number of positive cases.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered Storms Through Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Storms with damaging winds are likely.

News

How schools are contact tracking amid the coronavirus crisis

Updated: 1 hours ago
Joe Hickman reports.

Latest News

News

Early voting location changes from Baxter County Courthouse to nearby church

Updated: 1 hours ago
Caitlin Sinett reports.

News

After school programs like Boys and Girls Club adapt to virtual learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
Classes are back for Springfield students even after several changes had to be made for the fall school year. After School programs had to do the same.

News

Springfield Public Schools releases possible exposures at one elementary school

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Springfield Public School District released a possible exposure notice after an individual associated with an elementary school tests positive for COVID-19.

News

Parents demanding answers after lawsuit filed against Camdenton R-3 School District

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

University of Arkansas reports 151 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson earlier Monday said he believed the state’s colleges had a good plan in place to continue in-person instruction if students follow the guidelines.

News

Two more lawsuits filed against Camdenton School District over alleged mishandling of former janitor’s sexual misconduct

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
Two more lawsuits have been filed against the Camdenton School District, this time in federal court.