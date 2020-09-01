Dallas County health officials share the process of positive COVID-19 cases

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) -

Local health departments have been working non-stop for six straight months to test patients, and track down who they came in contact with. The Dallas County Health Department said they’re doing their best to keep community members at ease while waiting for their test results.

“If you want a baked potato you put it in the microwave and you get it in a few minutes. That doesn’t happen with lab results,” said Dallas County Health Department director, Cheryl Eversole.

Director, Cheryl Eversole posted a list of 17 steps on the departments Facebook page about the process of getting test results back.

”You can get samples run and results the same day or if it’s sent to the east or west coast it’s 3 or 4 days. It just depends on how fast the sample gets to the lab and how busy the lab is to run the sample and then to get the reports out,” said Eversole.

She’s hoping to get testing supplies shipped to her office to speed things up.

”Just trying to express we’re doing all we can to get those results out the quickest we can,” said Eversole.

They expect a busy Fall, too, when they start giving flu shots.

