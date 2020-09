NEAR CABOOL, Mo. (KY3) -

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Stewart Pringle, 47, of Willow Springs was killed after the car he was driving hit a tree Monday afternoon.

Troopers say Pringle’s car ran off highway 181 around 3:15 p.m. The crash happened about 5 miles south of town.

