Heavy rains flood parts of east Oklahoma, west Arkansas

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Strong storms brought heavy rains and flooding into southeastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas early Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa.

Up to 8 inches of rainfall had fallen in isolated areas and high water rescues were required of people trapped by rising waters in LeFlore County, Oklahoma, and Sebastian County, Arkansas, but there were no reports of fatalities, NWS meteorologist Joe Sellers said.

The rain is expected to continue for at least another day, according to Sellers.

“We’ve got another round coming overnight and into Wednesday, then possibly by Thursday we’ll begin to dry out,” Sellers said.

General rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are expected with up to a foot of water in isolated areas before the rain ends, Sellers said.

