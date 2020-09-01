Missouri Dept. of Conservation has great deal on trees and shrubs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering a great deal on new plants for your yard or property. You can select from a wide variety of trees and shrubs native to Missouri.

Some of those options include black walnut, hickory, maple and many more. These seedlings are provided through the George O. White State Forest nursery near Licking. These are mainly one-year old bare-root seedlings, and the sizes will vary by species.

You can get bundles of 10 or 25 per species. Prices range from 22 to 90 cents per seedling, plus tax and handling, but there is a discount available with a Heritage Card, Permit card or conservation ID number.

These trees and shrubs can be used for reforestation, windbreaks, and other purposes.

The Missouri Department of Conservation website has more information on costs and varieties available. There is also a link on their site to find out tree growth information, planting methods, and even info about the nursery itself. Some of the species are more popular than others and do sell out quickly. Orders can be placed on the Department of Conservation website or by phone.

They’ll be taken beginning today through April 15, 2021. They will be shipped or can be picked up at the nursery in Licking from February through May.

