Missouri pays pandemic consultant more than $500,000

FILE - In this July 7, 2020, file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a "National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America's Schools," event in the East Room of the White House, in Washington. Parson is clarifying comments he made Friday, July 17, that children returning to school will come down with the coronavirus but will "get over it," remarks that drew criticism, including from the Missouri National Education Association's leader. Parson said in a radio interview Tuesday, on KMOX in St. Louis, that he "didn't do a good job" of making his point, but that he never meant to imply he didn't care about children. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) —

Missouri has paid a consulting firm $522,000 in federal funds designed for coronavirus pandemic-related expenses.

In early May, Republican Gov. Mike Parson said an independent foundation was paying the firm, but Missouri took over payments on May 31. State payroll records show Missouri has paid the McChrystal Group $522,000 for its help in coordinating a response to the coronavirus. The governor’s office says the company will continue to be paid nearly $250,000 a month for its work under a no-bid contract it signed with the state.

The consulting firm was founded by retired four-star Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal. 

