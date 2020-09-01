More police officers have died by COVID-19 than both shootings and crashes in 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Officer Down Memorial page reports of the 180 police officers who have died in the line of duty this year, 99 were from COVID-19, more than both shootings and crashes.

And while Christian County Sheriff, Brad Cole says none of his deputies have tested positive for the virus just yet, he says it’s only a matter of time until somebody does.

“No matter what we do, it’s going to happen, we have just been fortunate enough so far to not have had an issue with it,” said Sheriff Cole.

Sheriff Cole says each deputy is given a kit with hand sanitizer, masks, among other things to try and keep them healthy while serving on the streets.

“When we put on our uniform and go out to protect the public, we know that there is an inherent risk that we might get shot today, we might get assaulted today, we might get exposed to COVID-19 today, I mean there is an inherent risk for everything we do, so this is just another thing that we encounter, that we understand and know,” said Sheriff Cole.

Deputies are encouraged to wear their face masks, but Sheriff Cole understands it’s not always possible.

“It’s not different than me talking to you, you are wearing a mask and I have no idea what your facial expression is right now, and in law enforcement that’s important to be able to see facial expressions and be able to talk to people directly,” said Sheriff Cole.

Jailers also have safety guidelines to follow.

“We have provided masks to our inmates, we have given protective equipment to them and the correctional staff, I think we have done a really good job of keeping COVID-19 out of the jail and being on top of it,” said Sheriff Cole.

But, he says there is something the community can do to help keep everyone healthy.

“Common sense would tell you if you call in and you need help for whatever reason and you know you have been exposed or have test positive or whatever, let us know before we get there and we can take precautions when we do get there to use our personal protective equipment and we can stay safe,” said Sheriff Cole.

