Advertisement

More police officers have died by COVID-19 than both shootings and crashes in 2020

.
.(WMTV)
By Christine Morton
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Officer Down Memorial page reports of the 180 police officers who have died in the line of duty this year, 99 were from COVID-19, more than both shootings and crashes.

And while Christian County Sheriff, Brad Cole says none of his deputies have tested positive for the virus just yet, he says it’s only a matter of time until somebody does.

“No matter what we do, it’s going to happen, we have just been fortunate enough so far to not have had an issue with it,” said Sheriff Cole.

Sheriff Cole says each deputy is given a kit with hand sanitizer, masks, among other things to try and keep them healthy while serving on the streets.

“When we put on our uniform and go out to protect the public, we know that there is an inherent risk that we might get shot today, we might get assaulted today, we might get exposed to COVID-19 today, I mean there is an inherent risk for everything we do, so this is just another thing that we encounter, that we understand and know,” said Sheriff Cole.

Deputies are encouraged to wear their face masks, but Sheriff Cole understands it’s not always possible.

“It’s not different than me talking to you, you are wearing a mask and I have no idea what your facial expression is right now, and in law enforcement that’s important to be able to see facial expressions and be able to talk to people directly,” said Sheriff Cole.

Jailers also have safety guidelines to follow.

“We have provided masks to our inmates, we have given protective equipment to them and the correctional staff, I think we have done a really good job of keeping COVID-19 out of the jail and being on top of it,” said Sheriff Cole.

But, he says there is something the community can do to help keep everyone healthy.

“Common sense would tell you if you call in and you need help for whatever reason and you know you have been exposed or have test positive or whatever, let us know before we get there and we can take precautions when we do get there to use our personal protective equipment and we can stay safe,” said Sheriff Cole.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Schools in north Arkansas dealing with coronavirus cases and quarantining

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Caitlin Sinett
Students and staff in several school districts across north Arkansas have tested positive for COVID-19, and many others are quarantining. School district leaders explain how they're handling this, and what information they can and can't release.

Sports

Arkansas seeks fresh start under new coach Sam Pittman

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Pittman opens the season against his old boss. He served on Georgia coach Kirby Smart’s staff each of the last four seasons after coaching the Razorbacks’ offensive line for three seasons from 2013-15.

News

Chiefs’ Reid downplays contract extension through ’25

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
In typical fashion, Reid downplayed the talks Tuesday — he alluded to the fact that nothing had been signed, even if an agreement had been reached.

News

Missouri pays pandemic consultant more than $500,000

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
In early May, Republican Gov. Mike Parson said an independent foundation was paying the firm, but Missouri took over payments on May 31.

Latest News

News

Baxter County, Ark. authorities identify victim of drowning in Norfork Lake

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office identified the body of a man found in the Pigeon Creek area of Lake Norfork on August 29.

News

Arkansas state health leaders hosts testing sites at universities; cases drop again

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The governor announced an update on the state’s progress Tuesday in Little Rock.

News

Pulaski County (Mo.) Health Department reports spike in cases of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Active cases jumped to 369.

News

Police investigating suspicious death in north Springfield

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2200 block of North Robberson around 1 p.m.

News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Director of Health Clay Goddard reminded the community we all have a part to play in preventing the further spread of COVID-19, especially among those more vulnerable.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered Storms Through Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Scattered showers will remain possible this afternoon in our southern counties.