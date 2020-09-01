On Your Side: What to buy in September

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -It’s a new month with a three-day holiday weekend. There are deals to be had in September.

On Your Side already did the work for you. Here’s what to buy this month.

1. Buy a bike

New bicycle models are typically released in the early fall. To make way for new wheels, retailers mark down current stock. Word to the wise, prices will continue to drop, but so will selection.

2. Buy jeans

September is one of the best times of the year to buy jeans because of back-to-school and cooler weather. A simple online search shows you can buy denim under $10.

3. Buy a grill and/or mower

You’ll have a brand new grill or mower for next spring. Buy now, put it in storage. Expect to see prices slashed by 50 percent.

3. Buy a mattress

Big ticket items are the main attraction for Labor Day sales. Mattresses for the win. You won’t see prices this low until Presidents’ Day.

4. Buy a large appliance

You’ll see prices slashed up to 40 percent off on dishwashers, refrigerators and washers and dryers.

Understand your warranty.

Due to the pandemic, think about hauling new appliances yourself because deliveries could take a while.

5. Buy WFH features

Retailers know more people are settling into the work-from-home routine. If you’ve been holding off on setting up a home office, now might be the time to pull the trigger. Save on ergonomic keyboards and mice. They’re designed to put less stress on your wrists, forearms shoulders and back.

6. Buy chicken, rice and potatoes

September is National Chicken Month, National Potato Month, and National Rice Month. Expect these items on sale at your grocery store.

