Advertisement

Police: Dallas man admits to killing wife, two children for being too loud

Police took 57-year-old James Webb into custody on capital murder charges after officers found his wife and her two sons, ages 13 and 16, dead inside of their Dallas apartment.
Police took 57-year-old James Webb into custody on capital murder charges after officers found his wife and her two sons, ages 13 and 16, dead inside of their Dallas apartment.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:54 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (Gray News) - Dallas police say officers found the bodies of three people in an apartment after a man called an alarm company and said he’d killed his wife and two children.

According to a police statement, 57-year-old James Webb was taken into custody Monday morning and charged with capital murder, a capital felony.

Officers found Webb’s wife and her two sons, ages 13 and 16, dead inside of their Dallas apartment. Police say Webb admitted to fatally shooting the three victims in a later interview.

An arrest report released by Dallas police says shortly after Webb and his wife woke up, they began arguing because the suspect said he had a headache and the rest of the family was being too loud. Police say Webb then shot his wife at least twice, killing her, and fatally shot the teenage boys afterward.

After an hour, Webb contacted 911 through his emergency medical alert device and admitted to the crimes, according to police.

In an interview, Webb allegedly said he “was tired of all three of the victims yelling and telling him there was nothing wrong with him, so he shot them.”

Webb’s bond will be determined by a Dallas County Magistrate.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

Deaths, worries about assistance mount after Hurricane Laura

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As evacuated Lake Charles residents began returning home, many worried that they wouldn’t have enough support from the both the federal and state governments as they face a rebuilding process certain to take several months, if not longer.

News

Investigators eye out of state leads in the shooting death of a Lawrence County woman

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Frances Watson
New information about the shooting death of a Lawrence County woman.

National Politics

Sheriffs reject governor’s plan to curb Portland violence

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Portland has seen nearly 100 consecutive nights of Black Lives Matter protests and many have ended with vandalism to federal and city property, including police precincts, a county jail, the federal courthouse and City Hall.

National

President Trump is heading to Kenosha on Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
President Trump is heading to Kenosha, Wisc. on Tuesday despite pleas from the governor and local officials to come at a later date.

Latest News

News

Contact tracing as important a part of school preparation as masks, social distancing

Updated: 5 hours ago
You've probably heard about all the safety measures schools are using during the pandemic from masks to social distancing to keeping students from sharing supplies and having them bring their own water bottles. But contact tracing is also an important part of the new duties of a school district.

News

Christian County Health Department reports 52 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
With the significant increase in the number of cases over the past two days, the health department is in the process of reaching out to a large number of positive cases.

News

Dallas County health officials share the process of positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
The Dallas County Health Department posted a list of 17 steps on its Facebook page about the process of getting test results back

National Politics

Appeals court keeps Flynn case alive, won’t order dismissal

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An appeals court has kept the prosecution alive of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, as well as permitted the judge to scrutinize the Justice Department request to dismiss charges against him.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered Storms Through Thursday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Storms with damaging winds are likely.

National Politics

Biden hits campaign trail, blames Trump for city violence

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is mounting a more aggressive offense against President Donald Trump with a rare public appearance Monday where he will say that a second term for Trump will mean more violence in America’s streets — not less.