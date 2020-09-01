Pulaski County (Mo.) Health Department reports spike in cases of COVID-19

ST. ROBERT, Mo. (KY3) -

The Pulaski County (Mo.) Health Department reports a weekly spike in cases of COVID-19.

The county added 148 new cases of the virus in the last seven days. Deaths in the county rose by two in the last week. Active cases jumped to 369. The total since the pandemic increased to 558.

Free drive-thru testing is provided in Pulaski County by Central Ozarks Medical Center each Wednesday, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. You can also obtain testing through Mercy-St. Robert, Phelps Health and other healthcare providers.

