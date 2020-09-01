Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths

Springfield-Greene County Health Department
Springfield-Greene County Health Department(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced five new deaths related to COVID-19.

Health leaders say four of those are associated with nursing facilities. The victims include a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 80s and two men in their 90s. All suffered from underlying conditions. The county reports 35 total deaths since the pandemic.

Director of Health Clay Goddard reminded the community we all have a part to play in preventing the further spread of COVID-19, especially among those more vulnerable. Goddard urges everyone to wear a mask, practice physical distancing, wash your hands, and most importantly, to stay home when you are sick.

Long-term care facilities are required to notify the families of all residents when there is a positive case in the facility as well as when a death occurs. Institutional settings, like long-term care, are environments where a respiratory illness can easily spread. This can be especially devastating in a long-term care facility, where residents are more susceptible to disease.

Long-term care in Greene County

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department works closely alongside the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and with local long-term care facilities to assist with testing, secure Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and to provide guidance on best practices for disease prevention and containment in an institutional setting.

While it is ultimately DHSS that has the regulatory authority, responsibility and oversight of communicable disease containment in long-term care setting, local public health departments are a partner in serving as a liaison to support the state’s disease prevention strategy. This strategy includes facility-wide testing of staff and residents after a positive test of either a resident or staff, and repeated testing until there are no additional cases.

Long-term care facilities are required to report a positive case among staff or residents to DHSS within 24 hours so guidance can be provided on comprehensive testing, isolation and quarantine instructions, personal protective equipment and staffing. State guidance for long-term care facilities can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Baxter County, Ark. authorities identify victim of drowning in Norfork Lake

Updated: moments ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office identified the body of a man found in the Pigeon Creek area of Lake Norfork on August 29.

News

Arkansas state health leaders hosts testing sites at universities; cases drop again

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The governor announced an update on the state’s progress Tuesday in Little Rock.

News

Pulaski County (Mo.) Health Department reports spike in cases of COVID-19

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Active cases jumped to 369.

News

Police investigating suspicious death in north Springfield

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2200 block of North Robberson around 1 p.m.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered Storms Through Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Scattered showers will remain possible this afternoon in our southern counties.

News

Mizzou’s Drinkwitz looking forward to finally coaching game

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Eli Drinkwitz already has experienced just about everything a college football coach could imagine in his first season.

News

2 families file wrongful death lawsuits after deaths on Bull Creek low-water crossing in Taney County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Linda Simmons
The lawsuits claim the crossing was not properly built or certified by the corps of engineers, and it created a powerful hydraulic, forcing the victims underwater.

News

2 families file wrongful death lawsuits after deaths on Bull Creek low-water crossing in Taney County

Updated: 3 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

Heavy rains flood parts of east Oklahoma, west Arkansas

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Strong storms brought heavy rains and flooding into southeastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas early Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa.

News

Slain St. Louis officer was 8th shot in the city this year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A St. Louis police officer killed over the weekend was among eight officers who have been shot during an extraordinarily violent year in the city.