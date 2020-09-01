Waynesville School District welcomes student back to in-person learning.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Luther Supancic is a sophomore at Waynesville High School, who elected to return to school this fall, choosing to learn in the classroom instead of online at home.

“The first days of school aren’t usually that fun, but just being able to be around others was really fun,” said Supancic.

“You get to have that social interaction, you’re not looking at people through a screen, just being face to face is so much better than virtually,” said Supancic.

Supancic joined hundreds of other kids in classrooms today, as school officials say about 80% of their high schoolers opted for seated classes.

“The atmosphere was really positive, the kids seemed really excited at the high school to get back, I visited most of our buildings and they seem to be doing a really good job of complying with the various measures we have in places,” said Brian Henry

Measures, such as wearing a mask, that Superintendent Brian Henry believes could be the reason no other COVID-19 cases came back after the freshmen event that exposed more than a hundred people earlier this month. That is the reason why the district pushed back the in-person start date.

“I feel like getting two weeks from the event, we were most concerned about, and the possibility of large exposure, I feel like we had to be very cautious during this time period, don’t take risks, especially when it comes to kids health and adults health,” said Henry.

Schools sports are now back in action, too, after being sidelined by the positive test.

“They are practicing hard and will be ready to go this week,” said Henry.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.