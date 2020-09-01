Wives of veterans at Missouri Veterans Homes plead for more time, physical contact with their husbands

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Starting this week, the loved ones of those staying at the Mount Vernon Veteran’s Home will get a chance to TOUCH their loved one’s hands only.

It is the first physical contact from a family member in 27 weeks. But, several women are pleading with the state to loosen restrictions more so they can be by their husbands’ sides-- as they are suffering the pain of loneliness, depression and long term isolation.

Multiple wives whose husbands are veterans and in the long term care home say they understand the COVID risk, they understand that it could be passed, but they say their husbands are literally dying from the collateral damage right in front of them.

“This is my husband Joe. We’ve been married 39 years. He was alive and engaging and having fun!” said Becky Portman. But after months of isolation-- since March 8th-- he is showing obvious signs of decline. Portman is both fired up, and weary.

“I quit doing the window visits because he bawled the whole time. The whole time I spent convincing him that I’m not mad at you. We are not divorced. I just couldn’t do it anymore,” Portman said.

So many loved ones share a similar story. Pamela Trotter’s husband, Gene, has Alzheimer’s disease.

“When I talk to him on the phone or whatever, this morning talking to him... he says so I will see you this afternoon, right? It’s like this everyday. He’s dying on the vine and I’m going to lose him faster than I need to because I’m not there to care for him and love on him,” Trotter said.

Missouri’s Health and Senior Services director Dr. Randall Williams says the state has come up with a new visitation plan. Visitors will be COVID tested, and then visits will be restricted by time and space.

“We’re now testing like on a Monday all the visitors who want to be tested. We get results back on Tuesday, and with those negative tests, we’ve opened up what they can do on Wednesday and Thursday to accommodate exactly what you are talking about,” Dr. Williams said. He says his own mom is in a similar boat, and after decades in medicine, he understands how important connection is to your health. But, it’s a balance.

Starting Thursday in Mount Vernon, loved ones can reach their hands through a small Plexiglas hole and have skin to skin contact for a short time. Loves ones say at least it’s something, and the women are planning to fight for more-- to be with those they love most and those who fought for the rest of us.

“He would rather take the risk of possibly getting COVID than being separated from me. We have to advocate. I will not let my husband die alone,” Portman said.

