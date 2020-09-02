Advertisement

Arkansas reports single-day record increase in virus deaths, state leaders cite reporting delay

The governor briefed the state Monday from Little Rock.
The governor briefed the state Monday from Little Rock.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas on Wednesday reported its largest single-day increase in deaths from the illness caused by the coronavirus, and the state’s top health official urged college students to avoid large parties while while campus cases continue to rise.

The Department of Health reported 27 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the state’s total fatalities since the pandemic began. But the department said 13 of the deaths were late reports, one of them dating back to May.

The state reported 615 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing its total to 62,112. The state reported an additional 156 people tested positive through antigen testing.

Dr. Jose Romero said the state is continuing to see a rise in cases on its college campuses and urged students to follow social distancing guidelines to help prevent the virus’s spread. The University of Arkansas has reported 222 active cases at its Fayetteville campus.

The number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 rose by 12 to 435.

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Memo: NCAA to furlough its entire staff for 3-8 weeks

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Starting Sept. 21 through the end of January 2021, all national office staff will be subjected to a mandatory three-week furlough.

Coronavirus

Depression, anxiety spike amid outbreak and turbulent times

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In the latest study to suggest an uptick, half of U.S. adults surveyed reported at least some signs of depression, such as hopelessness, feeling like a failure or getting little pleasure from doing things.

National

Health officials worry nation not ready for COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In a four-page memo this summer, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told health departments across the country to draft vaccination plans by Oct. 1.

National Politics

Budget deficit to hit record $3.3T due to virus, recession

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The federal budget deficit will hit a record $3.3 trillion due to COVID-19 costs and the recession.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 death tied to Sturgis Rally reported in Minnesota

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A Minnesota man who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota last month has died from COVID-19, Minnesota health officials reported on Wednesday.

National Politics

Biden calls for charges for violent citizens and police

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is hammering President Donald Trump’s handling of the virus outbreak ahead of a planned trip to Wisconsin, a pivotal swing state that’s becoming a focal point for political debate over protest-related violence.

Coronavirus

SPS notifies of possible COVID-19 exposure at Kickapoo High School

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Springfield Public Schools has notified of possible exposure to COVID-19 at Kickapoo High School.

News

Strong tax collections keep Arkansas’ revenue above forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Arkansas’ finance office said Wednesday strong sales and individual income tax collections kept the state’s revenue above forecast last month.

Coronavirus

Steroids confirmed to help severely ill coronavirus patients

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An analysis of pooled results from seven studies, led by the World Health Organization and published Wednesday by the Journal of the American Medical Association, found that steroids reduced the risk of death in the first month by about one-third compared to placebo treatment or usual care alone in these seriously ill patients who needed extra oxygen.

News

Springfield, Mo woman reveals long battle with COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Paul Adler
One of Mercy’s very first COVID-19 patients is battling to recover from the virus 5 months after she contracted the disease. Many of us think this thing is something you beat in a week or two. Danna Lunday knows better and now she’s trying to help others.