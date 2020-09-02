Bentonville, Ark. removes Confederate monument from downtown square

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Crews in Bentonville worked Wednesday to remove a Confederate monument that had been on display in the city’s downtown square for more than a century.

The Arkansas division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy announced in June that it would move the monument to a private park. County Judge Barry Moehring told the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the monument’s removal would likely take all day because it has to be removed in sections.

The monument depicts a Confederate soldier and has been on display on Bentonville’s downtown square since 1908.

The statue will be refurbished and kept in a secure location until it is moved to the private park, a spokesman for the United Daughters of the Confederacy in Arkansas said.

The relocation of this statue comes at a time when efforts to remove images and symbols of the Confederacy are taking place across the country. Shame of Bentonville, a local group, protested for the monument’s removal.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.