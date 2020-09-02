Advertisement

Bentonville, Ark. removes Confederate monument from downtown square

SOURCE: MGN
SOURCE: MGN(KALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Crews in Bentonville worked Wednesday to remove a Confederate monument that had been on display in the city’s downtown square for more than a century.

The Arkansas division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy announced in June that it would move the monument to a private park. County Judge Barry Moehring told the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the monument’s removal would likely take all day because it has to be removed in sections.

The monument depicts a Confederate soldier and has been on display on Bentonville’s downtown square since 1908.

The statue will be refurbished and kept in a secure location until it is moved to the private park, a spokesman for the United Daughters of the Confederacy in Arkansas said.

The relocation of this statue comes at a time when efforts to remove images and symbols of the Confederacy are taking place across the country. Shame of Bentonville, a local group, protested for the monument’s removal.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Warrant issued for Springfield man accused of sex crimes

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A warrant was issued Tuesday for a Springfield man charged for sex crimes.

Local

Dickerson Park Zoo welcomes two Capybaras to new exhibit

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Dickerson Park Zoo is now home to two Capybaras that will be featured in a new exhibit.

News

Construction crews make progress on new Greene County Jail

Updated: 1 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.

Sports

Blues trade Jake Allen to Montreal, clearing cap space

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The St. Louis Blues traded goaltender Jake Allen to the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday in a move that clears valuable salary cap space to try to keep their Stanley Cup-winning captain.

Latest News

Coronavirus

SPS notifies of possible COVID-19 exposure at Kickapoo High School

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Springfield Public Schools has notified of possible exposure to COVID-19 at Kickapoo High School.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hit or miss? Rain for some today.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Drier in Missouri, wetter in Arkansas.

News

Construction crews make progress on new Greene County Jail

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Linda Simmons
Amid the pandemic, crews are making progress on the new Greene County Jail.

News

Strong tax collections keep Arkansas’ revenue above forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Arkansas’ finance office said Wednesday strong sales and individual income tax collections kept the state’s revenue above forecast last month.

News

Springfield, Mo woman reveals long battle with COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paul Adler
One of Mercy’s very first COVID-19 patients is battling to recover from the virus 5 months after she contracted the disease. Many of us think this thing is something you beat in a week or two. Danna Lunday knows better and now she’s trying to help others.

News

CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for accused car thief

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maria Neider
Detectives say Maxim is a suspect in domestic violence cases in Springfield.