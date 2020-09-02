Advertisement

Camden County drug bust leads to three arrests

Three arrested in Camden County narcotics investigation.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two men and a woman face charges following a drug bust in Camdenton.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says a search on Tuesday turned up suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Geoffery Merrick of Camdenton is charged with possession of a controlled substance. His bond is set at $100 thousand.

Jo Ann Messmer, of Camdenton is charged with delivering a controlled subtance. Troy Braun, of Eldon, also face charges for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Merrick, Messmer and Braun are all presumed innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

