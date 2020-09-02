Construction crews make progress on new Greene County Jail

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Amid the pandemic, crews are making progress on the new Greene County Jail.

Crews are putting up precast concrete modules. They may be jail cells, shower units, or any other part of the jail. The county will have four cranes on site by October 1. The project isn’t slated to be completed until 2022.

At the sight of the new temporary jail the county is planning to use until then, there is not as much progress as expected. The slab in a former county parking lot is ready. The county has utilities installed and they’re just waiting on the trailers they’ve ordered from the vendor, All Detainment Solutions.

They had originally hoped to have the temporary jail ready in June. Then they pushed that back to August because the vendor was delayed. And it’s looking like they won’t have any of the units until at least mid September.

I called All Detainment Solutions and they declined to comment on the delay.

