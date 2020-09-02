Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for accused car thief

37-year-old Steven James Maxim also faces drug charges.
By Maria Neider
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Steven James Maxim
Steven James Maxim(Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police are looking for a man charged with stealing cars in Greene County. Steven James Maxim also faces drug charges. Officers say the 37-year-old is suspected in domestic violence cases in Springfield

Maxim is 6′1″ tall and weighs about 180 pounds He has brown hair and blue eyes. Detectives say he has connections in St. Joseph, Missouri. If you see Steve Maxim police do not want you to confront him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). If your tip leads to Maxim’s arrest, you could get a cash reward of up to $1,000. All tipsters remain anonymous.

