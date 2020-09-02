Advertisement

Dickerson Park Zoo welcomes two Capybaras to new exhibit

Dickerson Park Zoo is home to two Capybaras, including Capy, who will soon be featured in a new exhibit.
Dickerson Park Zoo is home to two Capybaras, including Capy, who will soon be featured in a new exhibit.(Dickerson Park Zoo)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Dickerson Park Zoo is now home to two Capybaras that will be featured in a new exhibit.

The zoo’s new Capybaras are named Capy and Tennille.

Dickerson Park Zoo is currently remodeling the former hippo exhibit to welcome both animals. Zookeepers hope the duo will be on exhibit by this weekend.

“Capy and Tennille are getting acquainted and love will keep them together,” said Dickerson Park Zoo in a statement.

Capybaras are native to Central and South America and considered the largest rodent in the world.

Dickerson Park Zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

