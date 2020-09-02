Advertisement

Family of a man fatally shot in north Springfield speaks out

By Frances Watson
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tuesday’s shooting death of a man in north Springfield is the 17th homicide already this year. This breaks the city’s old record for most homicides in one year and it’s only September 1st.

Officers responded to a shots fired call to a house in the 2200 block of North Robberson Avenue around noon. They found the man dead inside.

“That was my rock. Now all I have is my dad and my kids,” said Martina Trevino.

She was asked to identify the man by detectives. She confirms to us that the man is her brother, 39 year-old Shad Brown.

“I don’t know who the people are that come here and shot him. That’s what they done. Now I can’t even see him,” said Bill Brown, the deceased man’s father.

Trevino said that she can’t image who would want to hurt her brother.

“He would give you the shirt off his back. He would give you his last 50 cents if you needed it. He would do anything for anybody. I don’t understand. What kind of idiot would do this to such a good guy,” she said.

A neighbor told us he saw a man ran out of the house, where Brown’s body was found, holding a gun. It was then, he said, that a moving van parked in the driveway took off.

After talking to neighbors police learned that a person got cell video part of the incident.

Another neighbor has surveillance cameras surrounding his house that could help police find the suspected shooter.

Brown’s family is hoping someone will come forward with information to help investigators.

“If anybody knows anything. I don’t care. The littlest detail. Let Springfield Department Police know or even, you can call us and let us know. We’ll tell them,” said Trevino.

Brown’s family wants the person responsible to do the right thing.

“They need to turn themselves in and let us know why they did what they did. Justice needs to be served because I want them to pay for what they did to my brother,” said Trevino.

The investigation is just getting started.

It could be some time before any more information is released.

