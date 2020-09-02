Help your children cope with the death of a celebrity; tips from Boys and Girls Clubs of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fans are grieving the death of actor Chadwick Boseman after he lost his battle with cancer. For some of his youngest fans, it can be even harder for them to express how they feel.

The Boys and Girls Club of Springfield says that parents need to create a safe space to talk about this with their kids.

“Celebrities in a lot of ways help kids forget about some of the darkness in their life,” CEO of The Boys and Girls Club of Springfield, Brandy Harris, says.

Some of the children at the Boys and Girls Club have been trying to find a way to process the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.

“It came to me that he won’t be in anymore movies about black history or empowerment and stuff,” member Malachi Shull says.

Harris says even though kids may not know the celebrity personally, they still need to grieve the loss of someone they looked up to. Parents need to acknowledge these feelings instead of minimizing the child’s grieving process.

“It can feel like a very intimate loss,” Harris says. “Celebrities are people that kids have massive connections to, especially in a world where they’re so related to social media.”

Harris says it’s important for parents to take care of themselves and process their emotions first. Then, talk about it with their kids in a safe space.

“Providing a space for kids to process their feelings and to talk about what celebrities in particular instances meant to them,” Harris says.

There are specific questions she recommends asking your kids. Some of those include how they feel about this, how did that person inspire you, how can you support your friends who are also upset and how can I support you.

Shull says he’s talked about it with people to help him process Boseman’s death and recommends for others to do the same.

“They could express themselves by talking about it to somebody or any other form of how they express their feelings,” Shull says.

Harris’s last tip is for parents to share their own grief experiences with their children to help them process their feelings.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.