Missouri pays coronavirus consulting firm another $300,000

FILE - In this July 7, 2020, file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a "National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America's Schools," event in the East Room of the White House, in Washington. Parson is clarifying comments he made Friday, July 17, that children returning to school will come down with the coronavirus but will "get over it," remarks that drew criticism, including from the Missouri National Education Association's leader. Parson said in a radio interview Tuesday, on KMOX in St. Louis, that he "didn't do a good job" of making his point, but that he never meant to imply he didn't care about children. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
FILE - In this July 7, 2020, file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a "National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America's Schools," event in the East Room of the White House, in Washington. Parson is clarifying comments he made Friday, July 17, that children returning to school will come down with the coronavirus but will "get over it," remarks that drew criticism, including from the Missouri National Education Association's leader. Parson said in a radio interview Tuesday, on KMOX in St. Louis, that he "didn't do a good job" of making his point, but that he never meant to imply he didn't care about children. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri has paid a Virginia-based firm consulting on the state’s coronavirus pandemic response another $300,000, raising the total paid to $829,000.

State payroll records show the McChrystal Group is being paid from federal funds designed to help pay for virus-related expenses. The payouts are part of a controversial no-bid contract under which Missouri agreed to pay the firm $248,000 per month.

The contract runs through Dec. 31 and could be worth more than $1.3 million. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the state payments began less than a month after Gov. Mike Parson said publicly that Missouri was not paying the company.

