OTC offers free adult education classes

The school says enrollment numbers have been down but they expect an increase.
(KY3)
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’ve been wanting to finish up your high school degree, OTC has a free option for you to get ready.

OTC is offering classes in person or online to help you prepare for the High School Equivalency exam.

The full test includes questions about math, science, social studies, reading, and writing. The subjects you would likely take in high school.

The free instruction helps guide you on how to prepare for the test, along with a course of skills needed to pass it, that can also serve you beyond the test itself.

If you’re thinking about maybe taking the next step, now might be the time to do it.

“Go for it! It’s not that bad! It seems a little scary for anybody going back to school at first,” Linda Whipple, college director of AEL at OTC, says. “If you’re going back to college or going back to high school. But once you get started you’ll realize you are in a different place than you were last time you were in school. And it’s a lot easier than you think it’s going to be.”

To take the classes you have to at least be 17-years-old. The class is full of adults without some of the distractions that go along with high school and social pressures.

“In public schools, it’s a totally different atmosphere,” Lake Cunningham, adult education student says. “You have to be there. You’re forced to be there. And the kids are very immature. And there’s not as much time for learning as there is when you’re an adult. You’re just ready for it when you’re an adult, or at least I am.”

For more information on getting signed up, click HERE.

