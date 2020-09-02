Advertisement

Ozark city leaders consider future of Finley River Bridge

By Nikki Ogle
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Changes could be coming for the aging Finley River Bridge in Ozark. The city is challenged with preserving its history, while keeping traffic moving.

The Finley River Bridge is an Ozark staple.

“It’s a very iconic structure. It’s a very historic structure for the city of Ozark,” said Steve Childers, Ozark’s City Administrator.

Childers said history and efficiency don’t always go hand in hand.

“You’re balancing historic preservation and transportation and let’s face it, sometimes that’s really hard to do,” he said.

Childers said the decades-old structure is deteriorating rapidly.

“This bridge you see behind me only scores about 23 to 25 out of 100 every year, so we’re very close to the end of its life,” Childers said.

It does not meet minimum standards for a two-lane bridge. It’s also cracking after years of major flooding. Heavy traffic doesn’t help.

“You have a structure that needs to be repaired but it’s very expensive to do that,” said Childers.

He said it could cost between $500,000 to $1 million to restore, which is not in the budget.

The city of Ozark is anticipating the McCracken Street bridge to soon see increased traffic because of the Finley Farms development, causing the bridge to get much worse much faster, and need a total replacement. That’s what the city wants to avoid.

“It’s something that we want to save and if limiting the access to the bridge is the only way to save it, which we don’t know, we’re trying to figure out, that may be one of the options,” Childers said.

He said one option not on the table is selling the bridge to Bass Pro Shops founder, and Finley Farms developer Johnny Morris.

“Would it be more advantageous for the historic preservation to maybe make the bridge a one-way bridge,” Childers said.

He said creating it into a pedestrian bridge might be another option. Childers stressed it will be hard to know the effects of possible options with the bridge until other transportation projects in the city are complete.

It’s a delicate balance of decisions and data, that the city doesn’t have quite yet.

Engineers did a traffic study last weekend to see how traffic would flow in other parts of the city without the bridge in service. Ozark plans to have community meetings with citizens to discuss possible options for the bridge going forward. Those could start as early as this fall.

For more on Ozark's central corridor traffic study, click here.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New DESE map shows how Missouri schools vary in learning styles this fall

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
A new map of the state published by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education shows how districts across the state differ. With COVID-19 cases varying city by city and county by county, schools all over had to make tough decisions this fall.

News

Family of a man fatally shot in north Springfield speaks out

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Frances Watson
Man fatally shot at his home in north Springfield.

Sports

Patrick Mahomes proposes to girlfriend Brittany Matthews

Updated: 1 hours ago
On the day Patrick Mahomes received his Super Bowl ring, he added another ring. The Chiefs star quarterback proposed to girlfriend Brittany Matthews.

News

Father, son charged with murder for shooting outside Springfield apartment, although they didn’t shoot victim

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
A father and son have been charged with second degree murder from a June homicide at a south side Springfield apartment complex even though they were not the ones who pulled the trigger.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More Rain on Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Scattered showers will remain possible this afternoon in our southern counties.

Local

On Your Side: What to buy in September

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
On Your Side already did the work for you. Here’s what to buy in September.

News

Wives of veterans at Missouri Veterans Homes plead for more time, physical contact with their husbands

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sara Forhetz
Many veterans at the Mount Vernon Veteran's Home have been without a touch from loved ones for 27 weeks.

KY3

Missouri woman sentenced in death of man found in concrete

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Missouri woman who prosecutors say was the “most culpable” in the death of a developmentally disabled man has been sentenced to 17-and-a-half years in prison on federal charges.

News

Wives of veterans ask state to ease visitor restrictions at Missouri Veterans Home

Updated: 5 hours ago
Sara Forhetz reports.

News

ON YOUR SIDE: Why you shouldn’t try dangerous “Benadryl Challenge” on Tik Tok

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kara Strickland
According to the Cook Children’s Healthcare System, the challenge calls for a dozen, or more, pills at one time. The medication only recommends one or two pills every four to six hours.