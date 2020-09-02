Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes proposes to girlfriend Brittany Matthews

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP)
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP)(Omar Vega | Omar Vega/Invision/AP)
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - On the day Patrick Mahomes received his Super Bowl ring, he added another ring.

The Chiefs star quarterback proposed to girlfriend Brittany Matthews. Both Mahomes and Matthews posted the announcement on their Instagram pages.

Matthews posted a picture from Arrowhead Stadium, showing flowers strewn all around a suite. The words “Will You Marry Me” were in the background.

Mahomes posted a picture of the ring he proposed with to his Instagram page.

Mahomes and Matthews have been dating since high school.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Arkansas seeks fresh start under new coach Sam Pittman

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Pittman opens the season against his old boss. He served on Georgia coach Kirby Smart’s staff each of the last four seasons after coaching the Razorbacks’ offensive line for three seasons from 2013-15.

News

From top down, Chiefs pushing for social justice initiatives

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT
|
By KY3 Staff
Indeed, the biggest reason the Chiefs are among the most progressive teams in the NFL these days — during a new era of social justice initiatives — is that the reigning Super Bowl champions always have been that way.

Sports

Austin Ernst shoots 63, rallies to win NW Arkansas title

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 8:00 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Austin Ernst rallied to win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday for her second LPGA Tour title, closing with an 8-under 63 for a two-stroke victory over Anna Nordqvist.

Sports

Adam Wainwright tosses complete game on his 39th birthday, Cardinals cruise to 7-2 victory

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright tossed a complete game on his 39th birthday.

Latest News

News

Byron wins to reach Cup Series playoffs, knocks out Johnson

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT
|
By KY3 Staff
William Byron snaked his way through a smoky crash late Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway and narrowly avoided another melee a few laps later.

Sports

Cardinals drop 4th straight, lose in extra-innings on baserunning blunder

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Yadier Molina made a baserunning blunder and got trapped for the final out Saturday to give the Cleveland Indians a 2-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Sports

Royals rally for 9-6 win over White Sox, deal closer Trevor Rosenthal to Padres

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Kansas City Royals cooled off the Chicago White Sox with a 9-6 victory on Saturday.

Sports

High School Football: Get the updated scores on the Ozarks Sports Zone’s Scoreboard

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT
|
By KY3 Staff
The first week of the high school football season is here!

Sports

Chiefs’ Toub facing difficult task in special teams picks

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Dave Toub has his work cut out for him this year.

News

Missouri State University athletes march through campus raising awareness about injustice

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:33 PM CDT
|
By Michael Van Schoik
A few members of the MSU football team organized the march.