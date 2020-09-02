Advertisement

Plan to decrease congestion in Boxley Valley, Ark., approved

The Buffalo National River has plans to improve Boxley Valley, an area where many people flock to take pictures of elk. The River received a lot of feedback from the public before making the decision.
By Caitlin Sinett
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOXLEY VALLEY, Ark. (KY3) - After many meetings with the community over the years starting in 2016, the verdict is in:

”We will be able to alleviate a lot of our congestion issues with the improvements that are laid out in this plan,”  said Cassie Branstetter, the branch chief of interpretation with Buffalo National River.

As time has gone by, Boxley Valley has become more and more of a popular area for visitors to stop and look at elk.

The Newton County Sheriff has said in a previous interview that has become a major problem.

”Sometimes they’ll park in the road. They’ll park against traffic, or they’ll park partially in the road and get out and leave their vehicles to go look at the elk, so they’re partially blocking the highway,” said Sheriff Glenn Wheeler.

But now the Buffalo National River has plans to fix the problem when funds become available through grants.

”Whether it be improving parking locations, or improving congestion that you may experience whenever you’re trying to view elk off of the highway, providing more pull-offs,” Branstetter said.

She said the decision couldn’t have been made without help from people in the area.

”All of the public input that we had from our local stakeholders, our community members was invaluable for this process,” Branstetter said.

And the National Park Service approved the River’s plan, finding there’d be no negative impact on the environment.

”Our next step will be moving forward to concretely get that funding to create these partnerships, so that we can work together with other organizations to begin to implement these improvements,” Branstetter said.

The Buffalo National River wants visitors to know it’ll probably take several years before they start seeing results.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

