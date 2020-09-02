Springfield attorney, veteran to deliver life saving COVID-19 equipment to war-torn areas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield attorney and veteran himself -- is helping a U.S. ally fight the coronavirus. It’s been another uphill battle for the Kurds -- in a war torn country with few resources.

If you get bad enough with COVID-19 here in America, or in many other countries, you might wind up in the hospital, or even on a ventilator. But what happens when you’re a country of 1.6 million people and you only have access to 40 ventilators? That’s where a Springfield man steps in and says he became part of a divine connection to help.

“You can meet the needs of people around you whether they are here in Springfield or on the other side of the world if you remain open and prayerful about it,” said Tim Hayes.

He has taken nine trips to Iraq, and he served there as a JAG reserve in 2008. Perhaps Hayes was a better fit to help patients than he initially thought. A Kurdish doctor who Hayes met years ago sent him a facebook message asking Tim to help them get supplies to better fight COVID-19.

This Springfield attorney turned into a medical researcher-- and then into a chief connection maker.

“These are CPAP machines with a more effective element to it with the oxygen helmet,” Hayes explained.

The supplies he is delivering-- multiple machines that look like a helmet with tubes for oxygen, and no need for wall power. They’ve been keeping many COVID patients in Italy, and elsewhere, off ventilators.

“This is helping an ally of ours that has been extremely faithful going back to the first Gulf War.”

A few American companies make the oxygen helmets, but the call Tim heard was to get the devices safely into the hands of those who have long been U.S. partners.

It is a risk into an often war-torn country-- that Hayes says is worth taking.

“I’ve got some armored vehicles we’ll use to deliver them around to the different areas,” he said. “The opportunities will come your way, and you’ll know when it’s time to go.”

Although the oxygen helmets have not been widely known about or used in the U.S., they have recently been approved for use by the FDA. Johns Hopkins University and the University of Chicago are both using them with promising results. About 30-percent of the patients who go on them, do not need to then go onto a ventilator.

