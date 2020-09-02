Springfield police seek help finding missing, endangered woman

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department asks for the public’s assistance with locating a missing, endangered person.

Cassandra J. Lee, 40, was last seen at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2.

A witness saw her get into a White Ford Econo van and heading to an unknown destination. The van left westbound from 1314 Chestnut, according to police.

Lee is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She also has tattoos on both wrists, both calves, and her left shoulder. Lee was last seen wearing jeans, a green V-neck shirt, and carrying a black purse.

Police say Lee reportedly made suicidal statements prior to going missing and has attempted suicide in the past. According to her family, she suffers from a traumatic brain injury and schizophrenia and has the mental capacity of a five-year-old.

Police are seeking to confirm her well-being.

If you have any information, contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

