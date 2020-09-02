SPS notifies of possible COVID-19 exposure at Kickapoo High School

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools has notified of possible exposure to COVID-19 at Kickapoo High School.

According to the district, a student attending the school on Thursdays and Fridays has tested positive. The student had limited interaction within the building last week and was wearing a mask.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department and SPS have determined only one direct contact who needed to quarantine. Exposure is believed to be low-risk for all other Kickapoo students and staff.

