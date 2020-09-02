Advertisement

Warrant issued for Springfield man accused of sex crimes

Chester King.
Chester King.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A warrant was issued Tuesday for a Springfield man charged for sex crimes.

Chester King faces seven counts of statutory sodomy, two counts of first-degree statutory rape, and one count of enticement of a child and child molestation. The charges had been filed back in April.

According to court records, King is accused of crimes dating back to 2005.

According to a complaint, King is a predatory sexual offender and could face a sentence up to extended term of life imprisonment.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Bentonville, Ark. removes Confederate monument from downtown square

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Crews in Bentonville worked Wednesday to remove a Confederate monument that had been on display in the city’s downtown square for more than a century.

Local

Dickerson Park Zoo welcomes two Capybaras to new exhibit

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Dickerson Park Zoo is now home to two Capybaras that will be featured in a new exhibit.

News

Construction crews make progress on new Greene County Jail

Updated: 1 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.

Sports

Blues trade Jake Allen to Montreal, clearing cap space

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The St. Louis Blues traded goaltender Jake Allen to the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday in a move that clears valuable salary cap space to try to keep their Stanley Cup-winning captain.

Latest News

Coronavirus

SPS notifies of possible COVID-19 exposure at Kickapoo High School

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Springfield Public Schools has notified of possible exposure to COVID-19 at Kickapoo High School.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hit or miss? Rain for some today.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Drier in Missouri, wetter in Arkansas.

News

Construction crews make progress on new Greene County Jail

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Linda Simmons
Amid the pandemic, crews are making progress on the new Greene County Jail.

News

Strong tax collections keep Arkansas’ revenue above forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Arkansas’ finance office said Wednesday strong sales and individual income tax collections kept the state’s revenue above forecast last month.

News

Springfield, Mo woman reveals long battle with COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paul Adler
One of Mercy’s very first COVID-19 patients is battling to recover from the virus 5 months after she contracted the disease. Many of us think this thing is something you beat in a week or two. Danna Lunday knows better and now she’s trying to help others.

News

CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for accused car thief

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maria Neider
Detectives say Maxim is a suspect in domestic violence cases in Springfield.