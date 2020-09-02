Warrant issued for Springfield man accused of sex crimes
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A warrant was issued Tuesday for a Springfield man charged for sex crimes.
Chester King faces seven counts of statutory sodomy, two counts of first-degree statutory rape, and one count of enticement of a child and child molestation. The charges had been filed back in April.
According to court records, King is accused of crimes dating back to 2005.
According to a complaint, King is a predatory sexual offender and could face a sentence up to extended term of life imprisonment.
Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.