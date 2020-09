NEAR GREENVIEW, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Crystal Lewis, 40, of Camdenton was killed in a crash on Tuesday.

Troopers say Lewis drove off Twin Rivers Point Road, her car hit a tree. The crash happened at 5:15 p.m.

This is Troop F’s 52 fatality for 2020.

