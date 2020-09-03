Branson holding special study session over face coverings Thursday

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Face coverings will be the topic of a special study session Thursday for Branson aldermen.

The board is expected to get an update from the Taney County Health Department, and the chamber will inform city leaders on whether the face covering ordinance is impacting tourism. Public comment is not allowed at study sessions.

The meeting begins at 2 p.m. You can watch it live here.

The city of Branson issued a mask mandate in late July.

