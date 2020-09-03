Advertisement

Branson police launch app-based service to help people with special needs, disabilities

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Police Department says a new app-based service will allow Branson officers to better interact with residents or guests with special conditions or disabilities.

The service is called “Vitals.” It uses Bluetooth technology to alert police if they are in the vicinity of anyone enrolled in the program.

If they are in the vicinity, officers can review medical or behavioral information on their smartphone. Police say this will help them de-escalate or resolve a situation and provide a response catered to a person’s specific needs.

“We get a lot of visitors. When we respond to suspicious person calls, we really have no idea what a person might be going through. Vitals will give us that information immediately that will ensure compassionate and successful interactions,” said Branson Police Chief, Jeff Matthews.

The “Vitals” service is available now for anyone who would like to sign up. For more information on the program, click here.

