CATCH-A-CROOK: Men swipe iphone from Springfield gas station clerk

The thieves also got the woman’s credit card and made hundreds of dollars in purchases.
By Maria Neider
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The men also stole the clerk's social security card, driver's license and credit card.
In this week’s Catch a Crook, detectives are looking for two men who stole a woman’s phone while she worked at a Springfield gas station. The crime happened on August 11 at the Eagle Stop convenience store in the 27-hundred block of West State Highway O in Greene County. Surveillance video shows two men walk into store.

Security video shows one man has several tattoos on his arms.
One goes to play the “No Chance” game machine in the back, and the other buys a drink. Deputy Jason Winston says the man playing the game, won. They both go up to the counter to cash in the ticket. That’s when the man with long dark hair sees the clerk’s smartphone on the counter. When she’s not looking, he quickly takes it and puts it in his pocket. Deputy Winson says the woman also had her social security card, credit card and driver’s license in her phone cover.

The clerk says both men came to the gas station in a silver Kia Soul.
The clerk says both men came to the gas station in a silver Kia Soul.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

The victim told investigators the men arrived and left in a silver 2018 Kia Soul with Missouri license plates. The vehicle had damage to the lower right side of the rear bumper.

The men made about $400 in fraudulent charges outside of Greene County. The purchases were made at two gas stations in Bolivar, two gas stations in Stockton and online. A mowing crew found the victim’s phone case, social security card and driver’s license along the highway.

If you recognize the men, call the Greene County Tipline at 417-829-6230.

CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
