City Utilities offers rebate for EV outlets in new home builds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re building a new home, City Utilities wants to make sure it’s ready for the future.

Most homes aren’t equipped to accommodate them Electric Vehicles, but City Utilities is changing that.

They are giving builders $100 per outlet with up to two 240 volt outlets, to encourage them to go ahead and wire and install the feature in new builds.

The rebate covers most if not all of the cost of installation.

City Utilities is reaching out to all new builders trying to get them to consider adding these to their homes.

While electric vehicles are not the most used cars on the road now, City Utilities expects that these sort of EV outlet features will be sought after or asked about by home buyers in the future.

“We’re seeing increased home building going on right now,” Joel Alexander with City Utilities, says. “We’re also seeing increased electric vehicles coming into the market. We know this is something people will be looking to put in their homes in the future. We also know this is something people are looking to put in their homes now. So if someone just happens to be building a home, this would be the time to do it.”

If you want to learn more call the Energy Services department of CU at 417-874-8200.

