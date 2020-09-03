COVID-19 or a cold? How to spot the difference when your child is sick

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

As kids return to school and the leaves begin to change, it’s inevitable that more germs will spread, because cold and flu season is nearing.

With many symptoms of COVID-19 present in other common illnesses including Influenza, this year could be more concerning for parents.

Dr. Kofi Asare-Bawuah, Medical Director of Cox Health pediatrics, said there are symptoms that could help distinguish if your child has COVID-19 or influenza. He explained that a runny nose is a more prominent symptom with the Flu than with the virus, including body aches and headaches. Whereas a cough, difficulty breathing, and loss of taste or smell are typical symptoms of the coronavirus.

Although both respiratory illnesses include muscle aches, fatigue, and fever, Dr. Asare-Bawuah said you’ll typically see a higher fever in the early stages of the flu than you would with COVID-19. Nonetheless, both the coronavirus and the flu can result in severe sickness and complications. While it may seem like a challenge to spot the difference, he stressed that parents need to pay close attention to their kids this season.

“If they have a cough, become lethargic, have a persistent fever, are having difficulty breathing, or are breathing fast, you need to take them to see a health care provider.”

No matter if symptoms mimic a cold or COVID-19, the sooner you take action and seek care, the better the outcome, typically. Dr. Asare-Bawuah said kids 10 years and older are more likely to get it than younger pediatric patients, but they are also better at hiding their symptoms.

“We know teenagers won’t come to you unless they are really sick, so pay a little bit more attention to them. Maybe they are not acting themselves, so be a bit more curious and ask questions.”

Not only is it in the best interest of your child, but it will also help prevent the spread of both contagious respiratory illnesses.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a chart that shows COVID-19 symptoms present in other common illnesses during cold and flu season.

According to the CDC common symptoms that COVID-19 and other cold and flu share include:

Fever or feeling feverish/chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue (tiredness)

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle pain or body aches

Headache

Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults

