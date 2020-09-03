Advertisement

COVID-19 or a cold? How to spot the difference when your child is sick

(KJCT)
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

As kids return to school and the leaves begin to change, it’s inevitable that more germs will spread, because cold and flu season is nearing.

With many symptoms of COVID-19 present in other common illnesses including Influenza, this year could be more concerning for parents.

Dr. Kofi Asare-Bawuah, Medical Director of Cox Health pediatrics, said there are symptoms that could help distinguish if your child has COVID-19 or influenza. He explained that a runny nose is a more prominent symptom with the Flu than with the virus, including body aches and headaches. Whereas a cough, difficulty breathing, and loss of taste or smell are typical symptoms of the coronavirus.

Although both respiratory illnesses include muscle aches, fatigue, and fever, Dr. Asare-Bawuah said you’ll typically see a higher fever in the early stages of the flu than you would with COVID-19. Nonetheless, both the coronavirus and the flu can result in severe sickness and complications. While it may seem like a challenge to spot the difference, he stressed that parents need to pay close attention to their kids this season.

“If they have a cough, become lethargic, have a persistent fever, are having difficulty breathing, or are breathing fast, you need to take them to see a health care provider.”

No matter if symptoms mimic a cold or COVID-19, the sooner you take action and seek care, the better the outcome, typically. Dr. Asare-Bawuah said kids 10 years and older are more likely to get it than younger pediatric patients, but they are also better at hiding their symptoms.

“We know teenagers won’t come to you unless they are really sick, so pay a little bit more attention to them. Maybe they are not acting themselves, so be a bit more curious and ask questions.”

Not only is it in the best interest of your child, but it will also help prevent the spread of both contagious respiratory illnesses.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a chart that shows COVID-19 symptoms present in other common illnesses during cold and flu season.

According to the CDC common symptoms that COVID-19 and other cold and flu share include:

  • Fever or feeling feverish/chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue (tiredness)
  • Sore throat
  • Runny or stuffy nose
  • Muscle pain or body aches
  • Headache
  • Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults

For more information and symptoms to watch for, click here.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

CATCH-A-CROOK: Men swipe iphone from Springfield gas station clerk

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Maria Neider
Greene County deputies are looking for a silver Kia Soul with damage to the back bumper.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The heat is coming back

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Beck
Middle-upper 80s expected today

News

City Utilities offers rebate for EV outlets in new home builds

Updated: 4 hours ago
If you’re building a new home, City Utilities wants to make sure it’s ready for the future.

News

West Plains Schools moving to hybrid method of learning for grades 7-12

Updated: 11 hours ago
West Plains Schools switching to blended learning for grades 7-12

Latest News

Local

Repairs to Jefferson Ave footbridge could start next year

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Frances Watson
Rehabilitation of an historic bridge

Sports

Tom Seaver, heart and mighty arm of Miracle Mets, dies at 75

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tom Seaver, the galvanizing leader of the Miracle Mets 1969 championship team and a pitcher who personified the rise of expansion teams during an era of radical change for baseball, has died. He was 75.

Coronavirus

Springfield Public Schools notifies of possible COVID-19 exposures at three schools

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Springfield Public Schools notified Wednesday of possible exposure to COVID-19 at three schools.

Local

Harrison, other Arkansas communities endorse effort to enact hate crimes law

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The leaders of Harrison and surrounding Boone County signed resolutions denouncing bigotry and racism, and urging state lawmakers to pass “substantive, comprehensive” hate crimes legislation.

News

Camping during COVID-19 spikes, more people around the Ozarks vacationing outdoors

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kadee Brosseau
Camping and boating in the Ozarks have been popular during the pandemic.

Local

Judge denies request for TRO on Springfield’s mask requirements

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
A federal judge has denied a request for a temporary restraining order on Springfield’s masking requirements.