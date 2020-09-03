Advertisement

Harrison and Boone County leaders sign joint resolutions denouncing racism

By Caitlin Sinett
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Harrison City Council and Boone County Quorum Court members drafted and passed resolutions to show they stand united and are against racism, hate and bigotry.

And Mayor Jerry Jackson and County Judge Robert Hathaway signed them.

”I am hoping now that our community can come together, respect everyone, and move forward in one positive direction,” said Jackson during a speech.

”Not only are we just trying, but we’re succeeding, where a lot of other communities aren’t,” Hathaway said.

For years, Boone County and Harrison leaders have tried to get the point across that a small group doesn’t represent the area. The leader of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan lives in Boone County, and a White Pride Radio billboard has been in the public eye for several years.

”People have kind of condemned Boone County,” Hathaway said.

But this resolution states clearly this community is no place for racism and hatred.

The resolution also encourages Arkansas lawmakers to pass hate crime legislation, something Gov. Asa Hutchinson is backing.

”Gentlemen, let’s make this official and sign the resolution,” said Bob Largent, the president of the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce.

In signing the papers, they also made history in Arkansas.

”We are unable to identify in the state of Arkansas another city council and quorum court that has actually come together to sign a joint resolution of any sort,” Largent said.

The Chamber voiced their support for the county and city’s decisions.

“It really demonstrates unity for the community, and for our business community that’s essential for our economic prosperity,” Largent said.

The governor also sent over a message in support of the resolutions:

”The leaders of the city and county are sending the unambivalent message that the time has come for Arkansas to enact hate crime legislation,” Largent read.

The full resolution reads:

WHEREAS, Boone County Quorum Court joins the City of Harrison with surrounding municipalities in declaring that our community is kind and loving and,

WHEREAS, in a kind and loving community there is no place for racism, hate, and bigotry, and we unequivocally denounce and repudiate all forms of racism, hate, and bigotry when and where they may appear;

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the Boone County Quorum Court, together with the support of our community, unequivocally denounce and repudiate all forms of racism, hate, and bigotry when and where they may appear and encourages the Arkansas legislature to introduce and pass substantive, comprehensive hate crime legislation; and, that the City of Harrison commits its support for the same.

