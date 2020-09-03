It’s elderberry season: Why you should start taking this super food

PURDY, Mo. (KY3) - Before you see the elderberry syrup, berries just a little bigger than a pinhead have to be harvested.

Devon Bennett, the co-owner of Norm’s Farms in Purdy, Missouri, owns one of the largest growers of elderberries in the United States.

“It takes five years to get an elderberry plant to reach maturity,” Bennett said.

Located in Purdy, Missouri, is INH Farms, and its sister company, Norm’s Farms. INH started planting elderberries in Missouri back in 2013.

Norm’s Farms runs the production side of the company, selling organic products that boost immune health.

Norm’s Farm is a vertically-integrated company. The family owned business takes care of growing, and production of elderberries.

“We’ve got about five different locations within about 50 miles of here,” Bennett said.

These locations total over 100 acres of the berries with more fields currently in development.

Like so many other crops across the Ozarks, elderberries took a hit this summer because of the dry conditions.

“We do irrigate, which helps, but it doesn’t make up for 95 degrees plus temperatures for two months,” Bennett said.

Others fields were lucky enough to get those pop up summer showers

“We’re learning every year. There’s no playbook for elderberries,” Bennett said.

Despite a slight down tick in berries, Norms’ Farms is seeing a greater uptick in people buying elderberry products, especially as we head closer to flu season.

“The main thing elderberry is used for is immune support,” Bennett said.

Braden Bowman, the account manager for Norm’s Farms, said, “There’s no such thing as an elderberry overdose. Elderberry is going to help you.”

While you may be used to taking it in the winter, the super food can help boost immune health year round.

“There’s nothing more important than taking the time to take care of your body’s natural health,” Bowman said.

Elderberries are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Products come in gummies, syrups, and even tasty jams.

Products from Norm’s Farms can be bought locally around the Ozarks. A few locations include Mama Jeans Market in Springfield, and Herb Depot & Organic Market in Monett.

