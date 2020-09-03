Leigh’s Lost and Found: This longtime foster dog needs a forever home!

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found we’re featuring another longtime foster dog that is struggling to find the right fit.

Cooper turned up as a stray at the Nixa pound back in June of 2019. He’s been with the same foster family ever since, but it’s past time he finds his forever family.

On the surface, Cooper has a lot going for him. The handsome Lab mix has a great smile and a great sense of adventure.

“She had him at the lake, she took him canoeing, she took him on car rides.”

Sherry Lee says Cooper had a new home for a little bit but he had to go back to her rescue 4 the Love of K9′s when their life circumstances changed.

“We hooked him up with a canine buddy and they take him out and he gets to go places and do activities and he meets people a whole better than he did a year ago.”

Since then, the rescue and his foster family have been working on his manners and training with great success. But he still has some things working against him.

“He’s probably part Pit Bull, he doesn’t meet people the easiest. He’s not the one that’s just going to run up and jump all over you and kiss, kiss, kiss.”

Cooper will eventually do that when he gets to know you. Sherry says he just needs a family willing to give him a little time to make that bond happen.

Despite those trust issues, Cooper is a pretty flexible dog.

“He does great with other dogs once the introduction is correct. He’d be fine as an only in an active family. Does great with kids.”

And finding him a forever family will not only be good for him, but also for the rest of the dogs in shelters, needing a foster spot to open up so they can be rescued.

“We need to find them homes so then there’s a spot open for the next one. And there’s always a next one.”

If you’d like to find out more about Cooper or meet him, visit the 4 the Love of K9′s web

site.

