Man accused of firing gun in St. Louis over mask requirement

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis man is facing charges for allegedly opening fire outside a store after being told to leave because he was not wearing a face covering.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that 29-year-old Joc’Quinn F. Perry was charged Wednesday with first-degree assault and other crimes.

Charges say an employee of a Family Dollar store told Perry and another person to leave the store Monday because they weren’t wearing face coverings.

When someone walked out to see if the pair had left the property, Perry allegedly shot at the person, who was not hit and returned fire. Perry was struck in the hip.

