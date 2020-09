MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - The Monett Police Department asks for the public’s information to assist with the arrest of Devin James Scott.

Scott, a 25-year-old from Monett, has multiple felony warrants, according to police.

If you have any information, contact the Monett Police Department 417-235-4241 or Crime Stoppers 1-888-635-8477.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.