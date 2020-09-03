Monett to receive $11.3 million grant for regional airport improvements

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - The City of Monett will receive an $11.3 million federal grant for safety improvements to Monett Regional Airport.

The money will be used for a longer runway and several safety improvements to accommodate larger aircraft and increased activity around the airport, according to a news release from U.S. Senator Roy Blunt.

“The Monett Regional Airport has a significant, positive impact on the local economy,” said Blunt. “The stronger and safer our state’s transportation infrastructure is, the stronger the opportunity for continued growth and new jobs.”

According to an economic impact study conducted for the Missouri Department of Transportation, the Monett Regional Airport generates 82 full-time equivalent jobs with a $4.2 million payroll and annually contributes approximately $13.1 million to Missouri’s economy.

