Advertisement

New trailer debuts for ‘No Time to Die,’ long-awaited Bond film

Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – James Bond fans are getting a taste of the upcoming 007 flick.

A new trailer for “No Time to Die” was released Thursday. It’s Daniel Craig’s fifth and final time in the role of the British secret agent.

It was initially set to come out in March, but the coronavirus pandemic pushed back its release several times.

“No Time to Die,” the 25th Bond movie, is rated PG-13. It hits North American theaters on Nov. 20.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci: COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 'unlikely, not impossible'

Updated: moments ago
|
Having a COVID-19 vaccine by October is “unlikely, not impossible,” Dr. Anthony Fauci says.

Local

Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. announces COVID-19 death at long-term care facility; fifth in September

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A fifth patient from a long-term care center has died from COVID-19, according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

Local

Route 66 Springfield Visitor Center reopens after five months with new precautions

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Linda Simmons
After being closed for five-plus months amid the pandemic, the Route 66 Springfield Visitor Center is reopening its doors to travelers.

News

Leigh’s Lost and Found: This longtime foster dog needs a forever home!

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Cooper is a Lab mix that has been in a foster home for 15 months.

National

No kissing, wear mask during sex, Canada’s chief medical officer suggests

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said it’s best to stop kissing and suggests people wear a mask to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Latest News

Local

UPDATE: Police locate missing Springfield woman, found safe

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Springfield Police Department asks for the public’s assistance with locating a missing, endangered person.

National

Ohio police officer acts quickly to rescue child from rollover crash

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Police say when they noticed the little girls’ legs were losing color, Encarnacion jumped into action, crawling into the wreckage, cutting the child’s safety seat free and getting her out from the car.

Local

Branson holding special study session over face coverings Thursday

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Face coverings will be the topic of a special study session Thursday for Branson aldermen.

National

Officer rescues children from crash in Ohio

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
An Ohio police officer rescued a child pinned inside an overturned car.

National

GRAPHIC: Black man killed by Rochester, NY, police is remembered as loving

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The man who suffocated after police in New York’s third-largest city put a “spit hood” over his head was the loving father of five adult children, had some mental health issues but was harmless, and had just arrived in Rochester for a visit with his brother, his aunt said.