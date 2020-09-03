Advertisement

On Your Side Investigation Update: Customer in Taney County sues Suddenlink

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge decided to let the case continue to trial.

You might remember in July, we told you about Jeff Bain. He filed a lawsuit in small claims court against Suddenlink.

Jeff Bain is representing himself. He is asking for $5,000. Bain, with the now closed Any Body’s Garage, wants Suddenlink to pay up. About two years ago, he says his phone and internet did not work right for about three weeks. Bain spent more than $1,000 for outside IT repairs. He says he lost nearly $20,000 in revenue, which he believes led to the permanent closing of his shop. He tried to cancel his contract. His Suddenlink bills went to collections. He filed complaints with the Better Business Bureau, Attorney General and the Federal Communications Commission. He did get results. A zero balance.

A hearing happened Wednesday. A judge decided to let the case continue to trial. Bain wants Suddenlink to pay for damages.

“It’s just the right thing to do. They are acting like big bullies and I’m tired of being bullied. My hope is that justice will be served and that maybe some change will come out of this to improve internet and phone service for the people of southwest Missouri,” Bain said.

A Suddenlink representative was at the hearing, but he wouldn’t tell On Your Side his name. He is not an attorney. On Your Side reached out to a communications manager in New York.

We received an email saying:

“Thank you for reaching out. We will not be providing a comment given the pending litigation.”

The trial is scheduled late next month.

