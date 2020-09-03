Repairs to Jefferson Ave footbridge could start next year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It has taken years but efforts to restore a piece of Springfield history are closer to becoming reality.

Built in 1902, the Jefferson Avenue footbridge is a fixture on Commercial Street, a historic landmark, with so much meaning.

Unfortunately, after 118 years the structure isn’t what it used to be. Some of the boards along the walking path have crumbled. Rust is eating away at the steel beams and stairs.

The cost to fix it is just under $3 million dollars. But for people in the community the money is worth it.

“So many possibilities just from having this one little footbridge,” said Holland Wilson.

The Springfield native says the bridge holds special memories.

“There were sometimes when my friends and I would hang out on the bridge watching the trains going by, just being teenagers,” he said.

He now works near the base of the bridge on Commercial Street. He says he understands how important the historic structure is.

“The footbridge, besides just looking good is pretty economically important to the area,” he says.

Project manager, Martin Gugle said, “Rehabilitation of the bridge is a priority for them.”

He has been working to secure the future of the footbridge that was closed in 2016 for safety reasons.

“We have difficult projects all the time. This one is one of the more challenging ones that we’ve had, I would say, easily in my career but I would almost say maybe within the history of the department,” he said.

Those challenges include the cost of repairs. Estimates are at $2.9 million, there’s only $2.5 million in the budget.

The cost of steel is also an issue in the current market and could drive up the costs even more.

Another major hurdle is rehabilitating a structure that sits over an active railroad line.

“At this point we haven’t come across a project we haven’t been able to wrangle in someway or another. This one is definitely one that we’ll remember for a long, long time,” said Gugle.

Wilson said, “There’s a lot of renovation going on and some other infrastructure improvements on Commercial Street too. We’re pretty excited for things going forward.”

The city and Burlington Northern Railroad are working together to figure out how to get the work done while keeping the rail lines open.

Federal grants will pick up 80 percent of the costs, the city will cover the rest.

Construction could start as early as Spring 2021.

It take about a year to complete.

