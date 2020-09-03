Advertisement

Report: Missouri schools have notified of 59 incidents of COVID-19 exposures

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new report from the Missouri National Education Association details 59 separate incidents of exposure to COVID-19 from Missouri schools and school-related activities.

The report, called the COVID-19 Exposures and Closures report, breaks down COVID-19 exposures at schools from May 20 to Sept. 1.

In some cases, the exposures have required schools to close in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

According to the report, there have been 11 reported instances of COVID-19 exposures from Springfield schools or school-related activities and three in Republic.

“Missouri NEA began reporting incidents of COVID-19 exposure in our schools to inform parents and educators,” said Phil Murray, president of the Missouri National Education Association. “We have reported 59 incidents of exposure to COVID-19. It is extremely distressing because we know it doesn’t capture the true scope of school-related exposures, and signals the potential for increased risk as children return to school.”

In addition to the report, the Missouri NEA is calling on the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and Gov. Mike Parson to require school districts to report COVID-19 incidents and create a public registry of school-related COVID-19 exposures. Springfield Public Schools is among the districts with such a system.

The Missouri NEA sent a letter to Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven, requesting DESE create a school exposure report accessible by parents, educators, and the public. The report should include:

  • The specific school building or school activity where the exposure occurred. • The date of the COVID-19 incident.
  • The number of students or staff exposed.
  • Actions the school district is taking to inform parents and staff.
  • Safety precautions the district is implementing to limit exposure and spread to others.

You can read the letter here.

The Missouri NEA consists of 32,000 members. It represents teachers, education support professionals, college faculty, retired teachers, and students studying to be teachers in school districts and on college campuses throughout the state.

